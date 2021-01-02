Virginia Beach public schools mourn the loss of Glenwood Elementary School employee

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach City Public Schools and the community is mourning the loss of Dorothy Ann Myers.

Myers, who was 64, passed away on December 21. She served the school system for 30 years as a physical education assistant.

“Most of her service was at Glenwood Elementary, an amazing, kind-hearted, extremely hard working and dependable teacher assistant who was loved by all the children and staff,” her online obituary reads.

Principal David French sent the following letter in memory of Myers to Glenwood families and the community.

“Good evening, Glenwood Elementary School families —

“It is with great sorrow that we report the death of Dorothy “Dottie” Myers, who served us as a physical education assistant since Glenwood opened in 1990. She was truly beloved by all of our staff and students at Glenwood, and will be very missed. Our hearts and sympathy are with the Myers family.

“We will have additional counselors available to our students in the coming days. If you have any concerns about your child’s reaction to this loss, please contact his or her teacher, any counselor or administrator here at the school.

“This is certainly a sad time for us, so I ask that you keep this family and our Glenwood community in your thoughts. Thank you for your support of Glenwood Elementary School.“

Myers is survived by her loving husband Tom of 40 years, daughter Jennifer Myers and partner Amy Akerman of Chesapeake Virginia, brother Thomas Flynn and his wife Liz of Rotunda FL, nephew Ryan Flynn of Pensacola, FL and cousins Richard Reilly, Laura Reilly and Karen Coppolella.

