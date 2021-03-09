Virginia Beach public schools cracking down on in-person attendance for option 1 students

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach school division is putting more attention on its attendance procedures.

Since the return to in-person learning, school officials said many option 1 students aren’t always showing up to class.

The issue was one of a few updates brought up at Tuesday’s school board meeting.

School officials said the attendance issue is happening among secondary students.

Secondary students have been back in the classroom going on three weeks now.

“We found many option 1 students were staying home when they were supposed to physically be at school,” said Dr. Donald Robertson, the division’s chief schools officer.

Officials said it’s affecting lesson plans and there’s concern parents may not be aware.

To fix this, all option 1 students must be physically in class on their assigned days or they’ll be marked absent — even if they’re participating virtually.

“This will trigger the automated call and email to parents,” Robertson said. “Our primary goal is to make parents aware their kids are not in school on the days they should be.”

Parents will need to send a note to school explaining why the student was physically absent to determine if it will be excused or unexcused.

Meanwhile, the division is moving forward. Schools have been phasing in indoor extra-curricular activities like band, choir, and clubs.

Officials also reported about 10,000 out of 15,000 VBCPS employees have opted to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

“We’re estimating that about 5,000 have received their second dose,” said Jack Freeman, the division’s chief operations officer.

So when will in-person learning return to five days a week? Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence said that remains to be seen.

“We’re really limited by the physical distancing requirement. That’s the key to whether or not all students come back five days a week.”

Spence said his staff is working on scenario-based planning for the fall semester that’ll be presented next month.

School officials said they’re looking into events like senior day, prom and graduation. Decisions on those will be made in the coming weeks.