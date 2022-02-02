Virginia Beach Public Library to host New York Times bestselling author

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia beach Public Library is hosting a New York Times bestselling author.

Author Jason Reynolds will talk about his book, “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You,” on Friday, Feb. 18, from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Meyera E. Oberndorf Central Library auditorium. The event is free and open to adults and students in grades 6 and up. A book signing will follow the talk.

Masks are recommended regardless of vaccination status.

Space is limited and advanced registration is required. To register for the event, CLICK HERE.

Free copies of “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You” will be available at the event, while supplies last. Copies of Reynolds’ other books will be available for purchase during the signing.

The event is part of VBPL’s grant-funded community read program, “Stamped from the Beginning,” that launched in fall of 2021 and features programs such as book discussions, local history and genealogy workshops and more to take a look at systemic racism and its local impacts.