VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) -Virginia Beach Public Library will be hosting over 60 new activities as part of its “TeenTober” program.

According to a news release, the program is available during the month of October for teens in grades six to 12 and helps them develop new skills, pursue their passions, and connect with their communities and each other.

Each branch will have gaming, anime, art, movies, escape rooms and more. The program culminates with the TeenTober Carnival, which is an after-hours lock-in that will take place on October 28 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Meyera E. Oberndorf Central Library.

This carnival will give teens the opportunity to play games, compete in a costume contest sample snacks and have the chance to win door prizes. Up to 200 teens are expected to attend the event.

To register for TeenTober programs and the carnival, visit the VBPL TeenTober calendar.