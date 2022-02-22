Virginia Beach Public Library to host best-selling author Lev Grossman and others for ‘author talk’ events

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Students in Virginia Beach will get a chance to talk to their favorite authors thanks to Virginia Beach Public Library.

All through late February and early March, Virginia Beach Public Library will be hosting author talks for children in grades three to eight and their families.



Lev Grossman, No. 1 New York Times bestselling author of “The Magicians” trilogy will be in the area in person, and to chat live online with authors of nonfiction, graphic novels and a variety of fiction genres.

Grossman’s author talk is set for Saturday, March 5, 2-3 p.m. Seating is limited; register now HERE.

The Virtual Author Talks are listed below:



Amanda Abler, author of “The Spirit of Springer,” Saturday, Feb. 26, 2-3 p.m. Abler will talk about her debut children’s book that recounts the true events of the rescue and release of Springer, a killer whale calf. Register HERE

Remy Lai, author of “Pie in the Sky,” Saturday, Feb. 26, 5-6 p.m. Chat with Lai about this story of an 11-year-old boy’s immigration experience, his brother and their secret cake-baking mischief. “Pie in the Sky” won a Sid Fleischman Award for Humor and was named a Parents Magazine Best Kids Book of the Year and NPR’s Best Book of the Year in 2019. Register HERE

Greg van Eekhout, author of “COG,” Wednesday, March 2, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Eekhout, a science fiction and fantasy writer for children and adults, will talk about his book about a robot that looks like an average 12-year-old and leads a group of robots on an unforgettable journey. Register HERE

Kate Karyus Quinn and Demitria Lunetta, authors of “Anti/Hero,” Tuesday, March 3, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Quinn and Lunetta will talk about their graphic novel and middle-grade debut, “Anti/Hero,” a story that introduces two new characters to DC Comics, Hummingbird and Gray Owl. Register HERE

