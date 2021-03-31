Virginia Beach Public Library program teaches kids how to read while socially distanced

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Public Library has a new way for children and their families to read and learn together while socially distanced.

The StoryWalk program features pages of a children’s book, deconstructed into panels and placed along a path at a library or other location.



As families follow the path to read the story, parents will find tips on how to practice early literacy skills with their children, and children will enjoy suggested activities based on what’s happening in the story.

The StoryWalk program was developed by Anne Ferguson from Vermont and has been installed at libraries in all 50 states and 13 countries including Canada, England, and South Korea.

Local residents can find a StoryWalk for “Pinkalicious: Cherry Blossom” now at Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation’s Cherry Blossom Festival at Red Wing Park until April 11.



StoryWalks for “Hats are not for Cats” will be featured at six VBPL locations between April 12 and May 26, while “Plants Can’t Sit Still” will be at five libraries from May 3 to June 10.



For more details, including dates, times, and locations for each title,