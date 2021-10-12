Virginia Beach Public Library offers free resources for job seekers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — With numerous residents seeking jobs, the local library can be one of the greatest resources to get you on your feet and into the workplace.

​​Virginia Beach Public Library (VBPL) has quality resources, including virtual and in-person coaching, and thousands of online courses to help residents achieve their career and educational goals for free.

Below are employment resources VBPL provides:

Brainfuse/JobNow provides online experts available to help in real-time with resume preparation, job interviews and career coaching.

Brainfuse/VetNow connects veterans with online experts to assist with learning about VA benefits and community resources and transitioning from a military to civilian resume.

Peterson's Career Prep , accessible at www.VBgov.com/learn, assists job-seekers and students with resumes, career paths and exploring more than 1,000 accredited colleges, universities and trade schools.

LinkedIn Learning provides library customers with hundreds of online courses, including business and technology, to access and complete at their own pace.

Universal Class offers online classes taught by experts in their fields, including live teachers who provide homework and tests, and certificates for course completion.

Career Online High School provides Virginia Beach residents ages 20 and older the opportunity to obtain an accredited high school diploma and career certificate at no cost.

Career Coaching at Central Library connects job-seekers with volunteer job coaches who can help with resume preparation, online job applications and other aspects of job searches.

VBPL accounts are free to Virginia Beach residents. To apply for an account click here.