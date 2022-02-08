Virginia Beach Public Library names new director after nationwide search

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Public Library has a new director.

Virginia Beach City Manager Patrick Duhaney has selected Kimberly B. Knight to take the helm of the city’s library system ​after a nationwide search.



Knight has 20 years of experience under her belt and has delved into public library leadership, strategic and long-range planning, and policy development. She is currently serving as vice president/president-elect for the Virginia Library Association and has held positions with the Public Library Association and American Library Association.



At the moment, she holds the position of deputy director for the Alexandria Library before she begins her work in Virginia Beach on March 17.

Knight worked as assistant director for Chesapeake Public Library and has served in several library managerial positions in various library systems in Virginia, District of Columbia, and California library systems.

Knight received her bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Virginia and Master of Science in library and information science from the University of California, Los Angeles.