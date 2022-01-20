Virginia Beach Public Library accepting applications for artists to display work for exhibit

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Public Library is accepting applications for the 2022-2023 art exhibit at the Meyera E. Oberndorf Central Library. Artwork from individual artists and groups will be selected through a competitive, juried process and displayed for one month.

To be eligible, artwork must be:

Wall art (painting, photography, collage, textile, stained glass, bas relief, etc.)

Framed (or photos on metal) and ready for hanging

Original artwork created solely by the applicant-artist

Suitable for display in public Library

A portfolio of artwork primarily larger than 12″ v 12″ preferred

Of sufficient number to fill the gallery space adequately

Application portfolios must include:

A brief letter of application describing your artwork and art experience, with contact information, particularly email and phone number

Ten or more sample digital images (email attachments preferred). Include the framed size or (if unframed) image size of each artwork in inches (H x W)

Links to additional art images (website, Instagram, etc.) may also be included, but are not required

Application letter and sample artwork images should be sent by midnight on March 6, 2022 to VBPL’s volunteer art gallery coordinator Robert C. Kennedy.

For more information and to send portfolios, email RKennedy@VBgov.com or call Central Library, 757-385-0110.