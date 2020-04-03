Virginia Beach prom gown stores planning to hold junior and senior prom event

VIRGINIA BEACH, V.a. (WAVY) — With schools closed for the rest of the year, that means students missing out on special milestones — including prom.

Two dress boutiques in Virginia Beach are planning to give teens their special night.

“When we heard that we had these government restrictions and they kept getting pushed back, pushed back, we knew right away that proms were going to be affected, unfortunately,” said Ashley McAchran, owner of All The Rage Stores.

McAchran is teaming up with Stephen Winston, the owner of Online Formals Dress Boutique, to host a prom night event or multiple-night event, depending on the interest. McAchran and Winston said the dance will take place at the Neon House in Norfolk when stay-at-home restrictions are lifted.

“We’re just trying to do everything we can do as a store,” Winston said. “We are competitors, but we’re friends and we’re joining forces to try to do something good for the community.”

They said tickets will most likely cost around $50, but those details are still being worked out. They said the money will be used for the venue, DJ, event planners among other things. They said the event is not for them to profit off of.

They also added this event will help local businesses and vendors too.

“This is a difficult time for all local businesses to do it for free, so the money will certainly be dispersed,” Winston said.

Whether you bought a gown or rented a tux from their stores doesn’t matter. McAchran and Winston said any local high school junior or senior is welcome. They plan to hire security to monitor the event and check student ID badges at the door.

“Right now, we just want to share there’s some hope for these girls and we’re dedicated to making sure their dreams come true,” McAchran said.

To learn more about the event, click here.

