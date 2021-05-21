Virginia Beach program helps eligible homeowners replace defective HVAC equipment

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials from Virginia Beach are providing assistance to eligible residents who have defective HVAC equipment.

The Virginia Beach Housing and Neighborhood Preservation group’s Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation Program says they can help eligible homeowners replace defective HVAC equipment.

Loans and grants are provided by the Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation Program to help qualified low- to moderate-income households who live in Virginia Beach. These funds can be used to remove hazards, make repairs and correct code violations.

Assistance is provided based on funding availability.

Interested residents can learn more here.