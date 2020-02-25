Virginia Beach principal notifies parents after student makes threat against middle school

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The principal of Independence Middle School in Virginia Beach sent home a message to families Tuesday alerting them that a student had made verbal threats against the school.

Principal Kenneth Vaughn sent the message through the AlertNow system Tuesday.

The message said there is no evidence to substantiate the threat, and officials took “the appropriate action” at the school level. The school resource officer was notified.

Here is the message in full, which was sent by a school division communications spokeswoman:

Good evening, Independence Middle School parents. This is Principal Kenneth Vaughn and I am calling to let you know that we had a student make verbal threats against our school. We took the appropriate action here at the school level, including making our SRO aware. While there is no evidence to substantiate the threat, I wanted to make you aware because just hearing such language can understandably upset students. Tonight, I ask that you use this as a way to remind your children that threats of any kind are not acceptable and will lead to real consequences. If they ever see or hear something suspicious, whether at school or in the neighborhood, please encourage them to report their concerns immediately to a teacher or other staff member, or use the Report It link on our division app and website. In short, if they see something, say something. Thank you for your support of Independence Middle School.

