Virginia Beach preparing snow and winter weather

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach officials are monitoring the latest Hampton Roads snow forecast and preparing storm operations.

“We will be keeping a close eye on the track of the storm and are ready to begin treating the roads and streets based on the most current forecasts,” said Public Works Director L.J. Hansen.

Officials say the Public Works Department has 30 trucks prepared with several tons of salts and mixed products to prepare more than 900 lane-miles of primary roads. There are an additional 300 lane miles of priority secondary streets to plow.

Crews will work 15-hour shifts once the storm starts, but they will not be plowing residential neighborhood streets due to the lack of supplies.

The public should be warned that if the storm interrupts residential waste collection on Friday, it most likely will be picked up on the following Monday, Jan. 24.

City officials are also urging the public to prepare for the storm ahead of time. The following steps are encouraged:

Prevent frozen pipes by allowing a steady drip of cold water to flow from the highest faucet in your home. When plumbing is near an outside wall, open cabinet doors under sinks so room heat can reach the pipes.

Locate your private water shut-off valve so you’ll be prepared to turn your water off if your pipes do freeze and burst. You don’t want to have to wait even a few minutes for Public Utilities or a plumber to respond to shut off your water.

Make an emergency supply kit that will last at least 72 hours (3-days) and includes: non-perishable foods, lanterns, flashlight, spare batteries, battery-powered radio, first-aid kit, 3-gallons of water for each person and extra prescription medications in case roads are blocked and/or there are power outages. Create a kit especially for seniors, children, persons with special needs and your pets.

Charge all your devices (phone, tablets, etc.). Invest in a battery-operated charger and have a car charger that you can use in case you lose power in your home.

Bring pets inside from the cold.

The Homeless Outreach Team is going out into the community to assess the needs of unsheltered individuals and connecting them to shelter beds, as space is available. The team is also providing individuals with resources, such as blankets, gloves, bottled water and hand warmers.

Don’t forget that sledding is prohibited at Mount Trashmore Park.

Those who see downed trees blocking city streets should call 311 or 757-385-3111.