VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY)– Virginia Beach community members can hear about the City’s plans during the annual State of the City address.

The event is from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

Mayor Bobby Dyer plans to discuss business development initiatives and updates within city agencies. He will also talk about the city’s challenges and goals.

What specifically may the Mayor discuss?

The mayor to talk about events coming to the oceanfront.

Something In The Water festival is coming in April. Beach It Festival is coming this summer.

The City approved a total of 3.5 million dollars to sponsor both festivals which are expected to bring thousands of people to the city, and millions of dollars worth of revenue. In addition, local business owners are thrilled with how their sales could boom from the number of patrons that are expected to come out.

The mayor could also discuss, progress made within law enforcement. For the first time, Virginia Beach deputies could be getting body cameras. Earlier this month, City Council requested to expedite the purchase of the cameras. The Sheriff’s office would like those security devices ahead of the big festivals.

Mayor Dyer could also talk about progress for the permanent memorial for the mass shooting victims who were shot and killed inside a City building in 2019.

There are two designs the city will choose from and there is a public survey for the community to share their feedback.

The City is also considering making changes to its election process and will hear public input starting next week.