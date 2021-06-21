Virginia Beach Police working barricade situation on Pleasant Valley Rd.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police say they are currently working a barricade situation Monday afternoon.

In a tweet just after 12 p.m. Monday, Virginia Beach Police are asking residents and motorists to avoid the area near the 4000 block of Pleasant Valley Road due to an ongoing barricade situation.

According to police dispatch, the call for the incident came in just before 10:30 a.m. There is currently heavy police presence in the area.

Police say the Special Operations SWAT has assumed command of the incident which remains an active scene.

There are no further information at the moment.

10 On Your Side is still learning the details of the incident. Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Barricade situation in the 4000 block of Pleasant Valley Road. Heavy police presence. Avoid the area if possible. More to follow as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/Mg9Apwj5bN — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) June 21, 2021

