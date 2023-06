VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach police are warning residents of a recent phone scam.

According to a tweet from VBPD, they have received reports of scammers calling a pretending to be officers. Police want to remind residents that they will never call and demand money over the phone.

SCAM ALERT: We’ve recently received reports of scammers calling & pretending to be VBPD officers. Remember: we will never call you & demand money over the phone for ANY REASON. If you receive a call like this, hang up. Do not give them any money or personal information. pic.twitter.com/nLWAEg3WWy — Virginia Beach Police Department (@VBPD) June 3, 2023

If you receive a call like this, VBPD say you should hang up immediately and do not give them any money or personal information.