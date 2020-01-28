Virginia Beach Police unveil new mural honoring law enforcement officers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Police Department unveiled a 14-foot tall mural in honor of those who serve in law enforcement.

The mural, located behind Virginia Beach Police’s second precinct at the Oceanfront, features the Thin Blue Line flag in the background, torn and roughed up, yet still standing.

In the foreground sits an enormous painting of a lion covering almost a quarter of the mural beside a floating silver badge on the other side.

In a message posted on social media, the Virginia Beach Police state that each symbols present in the mural represent something resonant within law enforcement.

The lion represent “strength, courage and valor of law enforcement officers and symbolized our protective role,” said the post. The flag is the visual reminder of the police officers forming a “thin blue line” between the innocent people and those who intend to do harm.

Last, the silver badge is the public trust with which law enforcement officers have the authority to act and the duty to remain true.

The mural was completed less than a week after the death of Newport News Police officer Katherine “Katie” Thyne after she was dragged by vehicle during a traffic stop.