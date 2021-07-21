Virginia Beach Police to conduct test for ShotSPotter sensor system Wednesday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police will conduct a controlled test of its ShotSpotter system Wednesday evening.

VBPD says the test will be on Wednesday between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. within the second precinct resort area.

“ShotSpotter” is a sensor system that detects the sound of gunfire and uses GPS technology to pinpoint its exact location. Police are alerted within 60 seconds.

Officials warn nearby residents and motorists that there may be brief road closures in the area to accommodate the testing.

Residents are urged to continue to call 911 when they hear shots so officers can respond to determine whether it is related to the testing or to a separate incident.

The city said national statistics indicate that less than 20% of all ShotSpotter activations also have a corresponding 911 call. Officials said that allows “perpetrators to become emboldened and leads community members to believe police are apathetic to crime conditions.”

Please be aware if in or around the ShotSpotter coverage area tomorrow evening… pic.twitter.com/LGBgMvondP — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) July 20, 2021