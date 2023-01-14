VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police took into custody a heavily-armed person who had been illegally parked on the city’s Boardwalk, according to a city police official.

Police Capt. Harry McBrien, in a tweet Friday evening, said Second Precinct’s Oceanfront officers were the ones who brought the person into custody during the evening of Jan. 12.

Incredible job by @VBPD 2nd Precinct OCOP Officers taking a heavily armed individual, illegally parked on boardwalk, into custody without incident last night. He was also wearing body armor not pictured. pic.twitter.com/LgfFG5iidK — Captain Harry McBrien (@HIMcBrien_VBPD) January 14, 2023

McBrien said the unnamed person was also wearing body armor.

