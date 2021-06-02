Virginia Beach Police seeking man accused of multiple identity fraud charges

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are currently looking for a 45-year-old man accused of multiple identity fraud charges.

According to Virginia Beach Crime Solvers, 45-year-old Livon Rashaan Hibbler is accused of felony identity fraud, contempt of court, 2 counts of uttering a forged document, 2 counts of forgery, ID fraud, and obtaining documents from the DMV without authorization.

Police say Hibbler, who also goes by “Von,” is 5-foot-10 and weight around 225 lbs.