VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach police are searching for a suspect in connection to a burglary on Mar. 22.
The call for a commercial alarm came in around 4:49 a.m. at Boulevard Treasures, located at 2224 Virginia Beach Blvd. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the front door of the business kicked in and open.
Police also found a jewelry case had been smashed and the contents were missing or scattered on the floor. The suspect then quickly loaded up a bag and ran from the store on foot.
Police describe the suspect as a thin-built man wearing a light-colored hoodie, dark pants and mask, and gloves.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.