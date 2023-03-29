VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach police are searching for a suspect in connection to a burglary on Mar. 22.

The call for a commercial alarm came in around 4:49 a.m. at Boulevard Treasures, located at 2224 Virginia Beach Blvd. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the front door of the business kicked in and open.

Police also found a jewelry case had been smashed and the contents were missing or scattered on the floor. The suspect then quickly loaded up a bag and ran from the store on foot.

Virginia Beach police search for burglary suspect (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach Police)

Police describe the suspect as a thin-built man wearing a light-colored hoodie, dark pants and mask, and gloves.