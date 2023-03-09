VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach police are looking for a man who was last seen Thursday morning.

James C. Robertson (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach Police Department)

According to police, 79-year-old James C. Robertson was last seen around 9 a.m. Police say Robertson is a resident at the Birchwood Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility and is diagnosed with dementia.

Robertson is described as being 6’2″ to 6’3″, 160 to 170 pounds with brown eyes and white hair. He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, blue jeans, Timberland boots, and a black jacket.

If you have any information on Roberston’s whereabouts, call 911 or contact the Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101.