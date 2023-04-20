VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach police are searching for a missing man who they say has dementia and is without his medication.

According to police, 62-year-old Michael Anthony Harold left his home Wednesday on Honeygrove Rd. and boarded HRT Bus #22 at the bus stop across from Bayside High School.

Police say they believe Harold was returned to a home on Bayside Rd. where he used to live. When officers asked the current residents, they said they haven’t seen him and that they would call if he returned.

Harold is described as being 5’9″, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information about Harold’s whereabouts, call 911 or call the Detective Bureau at 757-385-8885.