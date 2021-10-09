Person sustains life-threatening injuries following stabbing at Virginia Beach Walgreens

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are currently on the scene of a stabbing in Virginia Beach Saturday afternoon.

According to police dispatch, the call for the incident came in just before 2 p.m. Saturday at the Walgreens in the 5300 block of Indian River Road.

Police say one person was sent to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. One person has been detained for questioning.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident.

No further information has been released.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

