VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police say the barricade situation Wednesday afternoon in Virginia Beach has been resolved.

According to police, the domestic barricade situation is occurring in the 1500 block of Lynnhaven Parkway.

10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox was on the scene and said that one man had barricaded himself inside of a home. The situation has since been resolved and police say the scene has been cleared.

No further information has been released at this time.