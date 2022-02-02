Virginia Beach police officer remembered for his ‘indelible’ impact on community

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach police department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Master Police Officer David Nieves died on Tuesday after 26 years on the force. Police Chief Paul Neudigate issued a Tweet Tuesday night that said the respected officer was surrounded by his family when he died.

It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Master Police Officer David Nieves. He immediately impressed me with his passion and love of community. His passing is a huge loss to @VBPD and @CityofVaBeach. Please keep all his family in your prayers. https://t.co/M48PKxRPaH — Chief Paul Neudigate (@PaulNeudigate) February 1, 2022

MPO Nieves’ death is a loss, not only for law enforcement but for people in the community who counted on him for support.

He took an oath to protect and serve, but how he did it is what distinguished Nieves on the streets of Virginia Beach. Video of the New York native went viral in 2019 when he was captured on camera getting his groove on at the Something in the Water music festival, which was hosted by Virginia Beach Native Pharrell Williams.

A Virginia Beach police spokesperson, on the day after Nieves’s death, called the video a great representation of the spirit Nieves brought to the job.

When Wesley” Old School” Waites started the Lake Edward Summer Nights basketball league in 2017, officer Nieves was front and center.

“The whole third precinct was really instrumental in making this happen. We were able to get 80 kids off the streets. Not only was David Nieves a mentor for these kids, but he was also like their friend,” said Waites.

Waites told 10 On Your Side Nieves’s son also joined the program. In its first year, Waites said his team had a 0-9 record but in the following year, the record was 9-0.

“We had the right unit. We had the right team and with officer Nieves, I saw him as a police officer but also as a parent,” said Waites.

(WAVY photo/Regina Mobley)

From the basketball court, to National Night Out, to the Latino community of Virginia Beach, Nieves built bridges. In 2019 he spoke 10 On Your Side about a new program to improve relations with the Latino community.

Maria Razdykov, co-owner of a Latino market near the second precinct, last saw Nieves a few months before he died. She was devasted to know her friend in law enforcement was dead.

(Photo courtesy: Maria Razdykov)

“I couldn’t believe it when I heard that he was sick. Typically you think if someone is sick they will be fine, hoping that nothing will go the wrong way or go the other way. But I couldn’t believe it when I heard he was in ICU[ Intensive Care Unit],” she said.

No details have been shared on Nieves’ last days. He is remembered as the officer who was always armed with wisdom, credibility, and compassion.

“I had a great rapport with him. He’s definitely going to be missed because he was just a breath of fresh air in the community,” she said.

The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office issued a statement: “We are incredibly sad to learn of the death of MPO David Nieves. He was a great officer and a tremendous public servant who made an indelible impact on this community.