Virginia Beach police officer arrested, charged with domestic assault

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Virginia Beach police officer was arrested on a domestic assault charge on New Year’s Eve.

Virginia Beach Police say 26-year-old Officer Michael R. Garrison was arrested following an alleged incident that took place on New Year’s Eve in Virginia Beach.

According to reports, Garrison has been with the Virginia Beach Police for 2 years and was assigned to the Operations Division, Uniform Patrol.

Officials say Garrison will remain on administrative assignment until the criminal and administrative investigations are done.

The Virginia Beach Police’s Office of Internal affairs and the Detective Bureau are currently investigating the incident.

