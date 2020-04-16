Virginia Beach Police officer arrested, charged with domestic assault

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A police officer with the Virginia Beach Police Department has been arrested and charged with domestic assault.

Christopher Otto, 38, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the incident, which allegedly happened the same day in Virginia Beach.

Otto has been with the Virginia Beach Police Department for five years and is assigned to uniform patrol in the Operations Division.

Otto will be on administrative assignment until the completion of the criminal and administrative investigations into the incident.

The department’s Office of Internal Affairs and the Detective Bureau is investigating.

