Virginia Beach Police: No victims found in early Saturday morning crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police are investigating an early Saturday morning crash with no victims.

First responders rushed to the scene after a call for a crash with entrapment around 5:50 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Military Highway.

While enroute, responders were advised that the vehicle was upside down in the water. Engine 10 on the scene reported the vehicle was overturned in a wetland area.



VBPD and VBFD entered the wetland area to search for victims but did not find anyone.



Crews used a winch system to the vehicle to adjust the vehicle for a better inside view and found it clear of any victims.



Officials say the crash is under investigation.









