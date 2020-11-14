Virginia Beach Police: No victims found in early Saturday morning crash

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police are investigating an early Saturday morning crash with no victims.

First responders rushed to the scene after a call for a crash with entrapment around 5:50 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Military Highway.

While enroute, responders were advised that the vehicle was upside down in the water. Engine 10 on the scene reported the vehicle was overturned in a wetland area.

VBPD and VBFD entered the wetland area to search for victims but did not find anyone. 

Crews used a winch system to the vehicle to adjust the vehicle for a better inside view and found it clear of any victims. 

Officials say the crash is under investigation.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10