Virginia Beach Police: Motorcyclist dies in two-vehicle crash on Sunday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police responded to the intersection of Bonney Road and Boggs Avenue for a crash involving a motorcycle and sedan on Sunday evening.

Communications received the call for service just before 8 p.m.

Police and medics responded to the adult male driver of the motorcycle, but according to police he succumbed to his injuries and died.

Virginia Beach Police says the cause of the crash remains under investigation and there are no charges pending at this time.

Police have shut down Eastbound and Westbound traffic at the intersection of Bonney Road and Boggs Avenue.

Police did not release any additional information.

The crash is being investigated by the Fatal Crash Team.

This is a breaking news story, stay with WAVY.com for updates.

