Virginia Beach Police Memorial vandalized overnight

Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police confirm someone vandalized the police memorial sometime early Thursday morning.

Spokesperson Linda Kuehn said they received a call at 3:48 a.m. about graffiti painted on the memorial, which is located along 35th Street at the Oceanfront.

A WAVY viewer shared photos later in the day of crews out power washing off the paint.

There is no other information about the act of vandalism at this time. Stay with WAVY News 10 on air and online for updates.

