VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Virginia Beach are looking for a missing man suffering from amnesia.

According to Virginia Beach police, 37-year-old Shawn David Post was last seen around 7:40 a.m. Monday at his home in the 2700 block of Renaissance Way.

Shawn is suffering from amnesia, short-term memory loss and confusion due to a recent brain surgery. He is on medication considered to be lifesaving and under constant care due to his condition.



Shawn was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jean shorts and carrying a red, Nintendo backpack. It is unknown where he would be headed. He is described as 5’10”, weighing 120 pounds with brown/gray hair and brown eyes.



If you have seen Shawn or know where he is, please call the non-emergency number at 757-385-5000 or 911.