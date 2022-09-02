VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Virginia Beach are looking for a missing woman who was last heard from by her family in early August.

According to police, 60-year-old Donna Andrea Estes was last in contact with her family on August 3. Since then, her family states they have not been able to contact Donna via phone and are concerned for her safety.

It is unknown where she is currently living or working. Her last known address was in Harper’s Square.

Donna is described as 5’7″, weighs 223 pounds and has gray eyes and brown hair.

Those with information on her whereabouts are asked to call the Missing Persons Detective Office at (757) 936-0216.

Donna Andrea Estes (Courtesy – VBPD)