Virginia Beach Police launches paid cadet program for future officers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police has a new, paid program for community members seeking a future career in law enforcement.

VBPD’s cadet program is for residents between 18 and 20 years old interested in working for the police department in the future. Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED.

The part-time program pays $16 per hour for a maximum of 28 hours per week.

Future cadets will have options in different areas and departments of VBPD including:

Marine Patrol

Special Events/Traffic Management

Security Camera Monitoring

Scenario-Based Training

Crash Scene Assistance

Citizen Engagement

Health, Wellness and Fitness Component

Candidates must be willing to enter the police academy upon first eligibility. To apply, click here.

The deadline to apply is midnight on September 6, 2021. The tentative start date for applicants is October 25.

@VBPD is excited to introduce the Cadet Program! Get invaluable first-hand experience while getting paid. The Cadet Program will help you gain knowledge and insight into law enforcement responsibilities and specialty assignments while building your career with @CityofVaBeach ! pic.twitter.com/U62hPPZIK4 — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) August 23, 2021