Virginia Beach Police launches paid cadet program for future officers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police has a new, paid program for community members seeking a future career in law enforcement.
VBPD’s cadet program is for residents between 18 and 20 years old interested in working for the police department in the future. Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED.
The part-time program pays $16 per hour for a maximum of 28 hours per week.
Future cadets will have options in different areas and departments of VBPD including:
- Marine Patrol
- Special Events/Traffic Management
- Security Camera Monitoring
- Scenario-Based Training
- Crash Scene Assistance
- Citizen Engagement
- Health, Wellness and Fitness Component
Candidates must be willing to enter the police academy upon first eligibility. To apply, click here.
The deadline to apply is midnight on September 6, 2021. The tentative start date for applicants is October 25.
