Virginia Beach Police launch police-citizen recruiting consortium to help find more minority officers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — In an effort to attract more officers of color to the Virginia Beach Police Department, Interim Police Chief Tony Zucaro has gathered together a recruiting consortium.

Currently out of the department’s more than 800 sworn officers, only 13 percent of them are minorities, according to Zucaro. The force’s members are 7 percent black, 5 percent Hispanic and 2 percent Asian.

In contrast, the city’s population is made up of nearly 20 percent black, 9 percent Hispanic and 8 percent Asian residents, according to demographics from the Economic Development Authority.

“Our collective goal is to have the police department’s numbers [mirror] what the city’s are,” Zucaro said Thursday. “It’s a challenge in national policing to get persons of color to join the police department for an assortment of reasons.”

The city’s top cop made the comments while responding to a question on Facebook livestream hosted by organizers of the large Mt. Trashmore protest earlier in the month.

Zucaro explained he believes the racial divide is one reason they see fewer minority recruits. But he also noted that the younger generation doesn’t have as much of an interest in the work.

It’s far from the first time the issue of diversity in the police force has come up. At a City Council briefing back in February, Councilman Aaron Rouse implored then-Police Chief Jim Cervera about what the department is doing to reach out to find qualified people of color.

Cervera said Zucaro would be convening the consortium — made up of business, faith, military, academic and minority leaders — to come up with solutions.

On top of increasing the department’s recruitment efforts on social media, Zurcaro told viewers on Facebook that last year’s fall recruiting expo was planned by non-department minority employees.

In February, Cervera also noted that discussions were underway about establishing second language incentive pay.

“We’re doing a fair job, we’re not doing a good job,” Zucaro said. “The bottom line is we need help from all sectors of the community.”

