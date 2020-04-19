Virginia Beach Police investigating vehicle crash, injuries reported

Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police are investigating a crash at the intersection of Holland Road & Governors Way.

The call came in at about 10:52 p.m. on Saturday.

Injuries were reported but it is unknown how many people were involved and if anyone has been transported to the hospital.

No further information is available at this time.

