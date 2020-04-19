VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police are investigating a crash at the intersection of Holland Road & Governors Way.
The call came in at about 10:52 p.m. on Saturday.
Injuries were reported but it is unknown how many people were involved and if anyone has been transported to the hospital.
No further information is available at this time.
Latest News
- Virginia Beach Police investigating vehicle crash, injuries reported
- North Carolina and Alabama doctors discuss transmission of COVID-19 during childbirth
- Michigan double lung transplant recipient survives COVID-19
- Coronavirus forces “Seattle Pride” to go virtual
- Remdesivir: Experimental drug shows promise in treating COVID-19