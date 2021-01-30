Virginia Beach Police investigating suspicious death in S. Westgrove Rd.

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:
virginia beach police department generic_128547

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police say they are now investigating after a man was found dead early Saturday afternoon.

Officers first responded to the the incident following a call regarding a report of an unconscious man in the 600 block of S. Westgrove Road around 12:30 p.m.

Officials say they are still investigating if any foul play is suspected. They added that the investigation is in the early stages and they are still trying to find out the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10