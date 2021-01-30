Virginia Beach Police investigating suspicious death in S. Westgrove Rd.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police say they are now investigating after a man was found dead early Saturday afternoon.

Officers first responded to the the incident following a call regarding a report of an unconscious man in the 600 block of S. Westgrove Road around 12:30 p.m.

Officials say they are still investigating if any foul play is suspected. They added that the investigation is in the early stages and they are still trying to find out the cause of death.

