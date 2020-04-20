Virginia Beach Police investigating Standard Lane shooting, injuries reported

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night.
The call came in at about 7:04 p.m. for a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Standard Lane.
Officials report that there is a gunshot wound victim.
As of 8:30 p.m., police are still on scene investigating.
No further information is available at this time.
