Virginia Beach Police investigating Standard Lane shooting, injuries reported

Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night.

The call came in at about 7:04 p.m. for a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Standard Lane.

Officials report that there is a gunshot wound victim.

As of 8:30 p.m., police are still on scene investigating.

No further information is available at this time.

