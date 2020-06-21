Virginia Beach Police investigating Shore Drive motorcycle crash

Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police are investigating a motorcycle involved crash on Sunday evening.

The call came in just after 7 p.m. in the 2500 block of Shore Drive in Virginia Beach.

Injuries have been reported but it is not known what the severity is at this time. As of 7:30 p.m., police say there have been no medical transports.

