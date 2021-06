Virginia Beach, Va. (WAVY) — A person was shot on 24th Street at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront early Thursday morning.

Police say the victim was shot around 1:10 a.m. in the 200 block of 24th Street. Paramedics took them to a local hospital where they are expected to recover. Officers took one person into custody.

No other details have been released.

