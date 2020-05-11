Virginia Beach Police investigating robbery on Independence Boulevard

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Police are investigating a robbery that occurred on Saturday night.

The call came in to dispatch at 10:30 p.m. and the incident occurred in the 1600 block of Independence Boulevard in Virginia Beach.

No injuries are reported at this time.

Information on the type of robbery is not known yet and no further information is available.

This is a breaking news story, stay with WAVY.com for updates.

