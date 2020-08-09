Virginia Beach Police investigating pedestrian-involved hit and run

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police are investigating a pedestrian-involved hit and run crash that left a man with serious injuries on Friday evening.

The call came in just after 8:45 p.m. for a report of an adult man lying in the road in the 4200 block of Foxwood Drive.

Police said that the initial investigation suggests the man was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene before officers arrived.

The man was transported to a local hospital for serious but not life-threatening injuries.

This case is being investigated as a hit and run by the Fatal Crash Team.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip via P3tips.com.

