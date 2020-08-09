Virginia Beach Police investigating pedestrian-involved hit and run

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night (Credit: Getty Images)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police are investigating a pedestrian-involved hit and run crash that left a man with serious injuries on Friday evening.

The call came in just after 8:45 p.m. for a report of an adult man lying in the road in the 4200 block of Foxwood Drive.

Police said that the initial investigation suggests the man was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene before officers arrived.

The man was transported to a local hospital for serious but not life-threatening injuries.

This case is being investigated as a hit and run by the Fatal Crash Team.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip via P3tips.com.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10