VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police are investigating a pedestrian-involved hit and run crash that left a man with serious injuries on Friday evening.
The call came in just after 8:45 p.m. for a report of an adult man lying in the road in the 4200 block of Foxwood Drive.
Police said that the initial investigation suggests the man was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene before officers arrived.
The man was transported to a local hospital for serious but not life-threatening injuries.
This case is being investigated as a hit and run by the Fatal Crash Team.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip via P3tips.com.
Latest News
- Virginia Beach Police investigating pedestrian-involved hit and run
- VIDEO: Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson shows us if there was funnel cloud over Currituck Saturday
- Virginia Beach Animal Control rescue injured owl from tangled fishing line
- Luria supports NOPAIN Act for non-opioid pain treatments
- Newport News man, seven-time convicted felon pleads guilty to firearm charge