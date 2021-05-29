Police: Motorcyclist dies following hit-and-run crash in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police are now investigating a fatal hit and run crash Friday evening.

According to police, the call for the crash came in around 10;40 p.m. in the 5000 block of Ferrell Parkway.

Police say a man was driving his motorcycle westbound on Ferrell Parkway when the suspect vehicle was driving westbound on Indian River Road and made a left-hand turn.

Reports say the suspect vehicle turned directly in front of the motorcycle causing the motorcycle to collide with the left rear quarter panel of the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect vehicle continued driving and fled towards the interstate.

The collision of the vehicles caused the motorcycle driver to be ejected from his motorcycle onto the roadway where he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Police say the suspect vehicle is a dark blue Toyota Tundra pickup truck with dark tinted windows. It will have significant damage to the left rear quarter panel area of the pickup truck. It will also have a missing/damaged left rear brake light.

Police did not release additional details.

The incident is still under active investigation. Police say the roadway is expected to be close for the next few hours.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

