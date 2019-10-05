Man dead following shooting in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, V.a. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead overnight Saturday.

Officers say they responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Atlantis Drive at 1:07 a.m.

Police say when they arrived on the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. EMS crews provided first aid to the victim, but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police have not released any suspect information. If you know anything that could help, call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3 Tips app.

