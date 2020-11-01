Virginia Beach police investigating crash involving horse-drawn carriage

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police are investigating a crash involving a horse-drawn carriage and a dark gray Toyota Camry.

It happened in the 2100 block of Great Neck Road just after midnight Sunday.

Police say that the horse-drawn carriage was traveling in the southbound lanes of Great Neck Road when it was hit from behind by the Toyota traveling southbound on Great Neck Road.

When officers arrived they found that three of the four occupants of the carriage were injured.

Two of the passengers of the carriage were suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. A third passenger was suffering from life-threatening injuries.

All three were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

The driver of the Toyota and one other carriage passenger were uninjured. The horse pulling the carriage received minor injuries as well.

Latest Posts