VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a shooting in Virginia Beach Wednesday night.

According to police, officers responded to multiple ShotSpotter alerts around 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Lake Edward Drive, near Newtown Road and Baker Road. Police say no victims were located at the scene, but many homes and vehicles were struck by gunfire.

Vehicle struck by gunfire on Lake Edward Dr. in Virginia Beach ( Photo Courtesy: WAVY's Photojournalist Walter Hildebrand)

Neighbors said they heard at least 35 shots go off.

They assessed the damage to their cars Thursday afternoon.

One man whose car was hit by bullets said at first, he didn’t think it sounded like gunshots.

“I thought it was you know just fireworks and then we heard like 20 more rounds go off and I was like, ‘ok that’s a shooting,’” Gerald Jones said.

Police say four potential victims walked into a nearby hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

A neighbor said police told her two went to Sentara Leigh Hospital and the other two walked into Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

She said the sound of shots going off made her kids instantly hit the floor.

“It was nerve-racking that I have a little one that just naturally hits the floor when there’s gunshots in the neighborhood.”

Emotions were high as neighbors cleaned glass and parts of bullets out of their cars, shock however not one of those emotions.

“Between gunshots on this road and those roads back there, cops are always up and down these roads. So, it’s just this is not a good part of the neighborhood to live in,” Victoria Degrafft said as her car was being towed away.

She said the whole situation paused her move away from the neighborhood.

Frustrated, she doesn’t know when her car will be fixed.

“It depends on the body shop. Everything’s on back order so it could be a few weeks, it could be a few months.”

There is no additional information to release at this time.