VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach police are investigating a crash involving a school bus Friday morning.

According to police, the call for the crash came in around 8:10 a.m. in the 5600 block of Providence Rd. Police say no students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Injuries from the crash are unknown at this time, according to police.

No further information has been released at this time.