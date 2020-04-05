1  of  2
Virginia Beach Police hosting virtual recruitment session via Zoom

Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Coronavirus related social distancing has forced many people and businesses to get creative with how they operate and the Virginia Beach Police Department is no different as it plans to host an online recruitment information session.

Interested police applicants can log on to the virtual Zoom session at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7 to chat with a recruiter. The session is expected to last about 30 to 45 minutes.

“If you are interested in becoming a police officer please join us, as we will do our best to answer any questions that you may have about how you can become a police officer with our department,” said police officials in a Facebook post.

To register, download the Zoom app and log in using meeting ID number 422 340 4228. More information on the event can be found on the VBPD Facebook page.

