VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police is hosting a press conference Monday following a shooting that took the life of one man last week.

The shooting occurred on Thursday, Dec. 1, in a shopping center on Newtown Road near Baker Road.

During the incident, 28-year-old Deshawn Whitaker was shot by Virginia Beach police and taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

While police released limited information in the 24 hours after the shooting, only referring to it as an “officer-involved shooting,” police said in an update the following day that Whitaker was shot after he pointed a gun at an officer.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the Virginia Beach police officer stopped Whitaker and his wife, 20-year-old Norfolk resident Jacqueline Ortiz, after the officer received an automated reader hit for a stolen vehicle.

The officer tried to detain Whitaker, but he escaped and fled on foot, said VBPD Chief Paul Neudigate in press release. Ortiz exited the car and walked away. When the officer went to take her into custody, Neudigate says she resisted and repeatedly reached for a concealed handgun.

Whitaker eventually returned, Neudigate says, and pointed a gun at the officer. The officer then fired his gun and shot Whitaker.

Ortiz was taken into custody and her handgun was recovered, Neudigate said. She was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and released. She’s been charged with possession of stolen property, concealed weapon, possession of firearm after a domestic violence conviction and brandishing a firearm. She’s currently being held without bond at the Virginia Beach jail.

On Saturday, Ortiz denied claims made by police that she resisted arrest and that she reached for a handgun.

Jackie told 10 On Your Side she never saw her husband point a gun at the officer, but said she knew he had one.

During Monday’s press conference, Chief Neudigate is expected to present a timeline of events surrounding the incident along with video footage from the scene.

The press conference is set for 3 p.m.