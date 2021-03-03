Virginia Beach Police deputy chief accepts position in North Carolina beginning end of March

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police announced Wednesday that the current deputy chief has accepted a position in North Caroling beginning at the end of March.

Deputy Chief Patrick Gallagher will become New Bern’s new Chief of Police after serving the city for 31 years.

“New Bern will be getting themselves a dedicated, professional, talented Chief!” VBPD posted on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

New Bern is expected to host a community meet and greet to welcome Gallagher. Details have not been released.